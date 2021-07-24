Man taken into custody after leading police on multi-county chase

MEIGS COUNTY OH (WOWK) — A man has been taken into custody Saturday morning after leading Ohio law enforcement in a multi-vehicle pursuit.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office officials say Anthony “Red” Davis, 33, of Salem Center, was arrested early Saturday morning in Gallia County.

Davis is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor while on a furlough from a local jail and leading police on a chase through Meigs County and Gallia County.

Deputies say Davis abandoned his vehicle after he hit stop sticks and ran into a wooded area. Helicopters and K-9 were used at the time to try to locate Davis without any luck.

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says Davis was wanted in both Meigs and Athens counties on warrants. He had been on the run from authorities for the past several weeks.

Additional charges are pending in Gallia County.