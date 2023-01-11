ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio man is wanted and police are looking for information on where he is after he allegedly hit a police cruiser and led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday.

The Athens Police Department says Eric Saylor, 40 of Albany, Ohio, is allegedly connected to a high-speed chase on Tuesday.

They say Saylor hit a cruiser and drove recklessly on the HockHocking Adena Bikeway.

Saylor crashed on an ATV trail and went into the woods. A passenger in the vehicle was detained, police say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saylor has a warrant out for his arrest as well as other felony warrants through the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information on Saylor’s whereabouts, contact Lt. Nick Magruder.