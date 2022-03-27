COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The deadline for the Ohio Redistricting Commission to create a new set of statehouse legislative maps is quickly approaching.

The commission held a meeting Saturday afternoon to get an update on its fourth attempt at drawing the maps that will dictate who will represent Ohioans at the statehouse.

Two independent mapmakers hired by the commission this week presented their first attempts at the maps Saturday.

University of Florida political science professor Dr. Michael McDonald and President of the National Demographics Corporation Dr. Douglas Johnson are drawing the next set of maps.

The commission, however, immediately delayed the meeting in order to get physical copies of the mapmakers’ work in order to follow along with the presentation.

Once the process got underway, certain districts on the map immediately came under debate. The mapmakers repeatedly asked the commission for advice but the commission was divided on how to continue.

Instead, the commission has asked the mapmakers to come back with two maps for Sunday’s meeting while the commission evaluates the makers’ first attempts.

“We’re still in a draft, I would say, the proposal stage,” McDonald said. “We don’t have a final map, but I feel like we’ve made good progress to get to the point where… we’re getting there.”

During the meeting, the mapmakers provided an update on how long it took them to create the maps for the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives, and how much more time they would need to make changes.

“It took about two hours this morning to do the first map as a Senate build,” Johnson said. “I expect it will be a little bit faster, but we’re learning as we go, but we’re probably looking at an hour to two hours to fill that in.”

The commission also hired mediators who could be brought in during the process to address any conflicts.

The commission has laid out 24 rules the mapmakers must abide by while creating the districts.

Due to the statehouse redistricting maps being ruled unconstitutional, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered the state’s county boards of elections to begin the process of preparing the ballots for the May 3 primary election minus Ohio House and Senate seats and other seats determined by statehouse districts. LaRose stated it is now the General Assembly’s job to either move the primary election date so all races can be included or to split the primary into two separate elections.

The redistricting commission has until Monday to present LaRose with the new plan, which is then due before the Ohio Supreme Court by Tuesday.

Johnson’s proposed Ohio House districts map, presented at Saturday’s meeting, shows 50 strongly Republican districts; four Republican-leaning districts; 34 strongly Democratic districts; seven Democrat-leaning districts; and four toss-up districts. His proposed districts can be viewed by clicking here.

McDonald’s proposed Ohio House districts map shows 50 strongly Republican districts; four Republican-leaning districts; 28 strongly Democratic districts; 12 Democratic-leaning districts; and five toss-up districts. His proposed districts can be viewed by clicking here.

The commission will reconvene at 4 p.m. Sunday.