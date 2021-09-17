‘Mass inmate disturbance’ at Southeast Regional Jail in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, OH (WOWK)—According to the Nelsonville Police Department, Nelsonville public safety forces had to work with staff at the Southeast Regional Jail to “quell a mass inmate disturbance at the facility” on Thursday.

Nelsonville Police say that the disturbance was contained to the jail and that there is no danger to the public. 13 News cannot confirm any injuries or property damage at this time.

Police are asking people not to call the jail or local public safety agencies with questions about the incident.

They say that more information will be made available in the future.