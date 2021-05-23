Mayor Ginther on Bicentennial Park shooting: We ‘must do better to protect our children’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is condemning the shooting incident that took the life of 16-year old Olivia Kurtz around 11:50 Saturday night.

I am saddened and angered by the tragic and senseless death of a young girl and another life lost due to gun violence. While police are still working to understand what occurred, it is clear that we as a community must do better to protect our children. As a father, my heart aches, and I offer my sincere condolences to the family. Anyone who has information should please call the police. Mayor Andrew Ginther

Police were called to Bicentennial Park Amphitheater on the Scioto Mile late Saturday night on the report of a shooting at a private event held in the area.

Olivia Kurtz was transported to Grant Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m. Sunday. Five teenagers were injured, as were two people who arrived at the hospital on their own accord.

Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown posted on Twitter that the city needs “all hands on deck” to end violence in Columbus.

“Gun violence is preventable,” she wrote. “Federal, state, local officials must work at all levels to get guns off our streets and – ultimately – to ensure residents feel safe so that they do not turn to violence.”

We lost a 16-year-old in Columbus last night after violence broke out at a social event downtown, and more were injured. While we don’t know all the details of the shooting, one thing is very clear: these are everyone’s children and we need all hands on deck to end the violence. — Elizabeth Brown (@lizforus) May 23, 2021

Malissa Thomas St. Clair, founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, said youth in the Columbus community have too many guns.

“Now another mother, who is not part of my organization whether she knows it or not, is crying right now,” she said.

Thomas St. Clair said that while she could be sad or mad, she’s chosen to be proactive, which is why she’s calling upon the mayor and the city to do more beside offering youth programs.

“What my call to action is a strict enforcement of a teen-wide city curfew,” she said.