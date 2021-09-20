Men suing Ohio State over doc’s sex abuse want judge recused

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some of the men who sued Ohio State over sexual abuse by the late Dr. Richard Strauss are seeking the recusal of the federal judge overseeing the remaining unsettled cases.

The requests come after he disclosed to them this month that his wife’s business has ties with the university.

The attorneys already knew U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson teaches at OSU’s law school, and hadn’t objected previously. But information about the judge’s wife’s business prompted lawyers for some of the men to request a recusal and ask that the cases be moved to Cincinnati, citing concerns about impartiality.

Ohio State opposes that, saying recusal isn’t warranted.