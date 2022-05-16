GALION, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are asking for the public’s help Monday to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Crawford County.

Emma Moore — who is 5-foot-2, 115 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes — was last seen Sunday in Galion, Ohio, according to a news release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Moore is believed to be with Shannon Pullom, 33, in a 2001 silver Honda Accord with the license plate JNB4364. The pair was seen in Sunbury, Ohio, Sunday evening.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark-colored shirt and white Crocs, the Attorney General’s Office said. It asked that anyone with information about Moore’s location calls the Galion Police Department at (419) 468-2245.