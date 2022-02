PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A missing teenager has been reported out of Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department says that Taylor Johnson, 13, was last seen at the Portsmouth Cinema on Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:30 p.m.

They say that Johnson is five-foot-nine-inches and 179 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Taylor was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, tan pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is being urged to called Portsmouth Police Dispatch at 740-353-4101.