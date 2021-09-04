More than 60 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County, 55 new recoveries

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments say the Ohio Department of Health has reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the county for Saturday, Sept. 4. The new cases bring Scioto County to 8,639 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

No additional deaths have been reported, according to the health departments. Scioto County’s death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 101.

The county currently has 1,211 active cases of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to list Scioto County’s level of community transmission rate as high with a current rate of 697.08 new cases per 100,000 people over the course of the last seven days. The county has an estimated population of 75,314 people.

Health officials say 55 more county residents have recovered, bringing the total to 7,327 and no additional people from Scioto County have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

According to the health departments, A total of 28,536, or 37.89% of the county’s population, are people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.