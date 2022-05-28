COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a 23-year-old slain by Columbus police is appealing a jury’s verdict that found the officers not liable for her son’s death.

Adrienne Hood, whose son Henry Green was fatally shot by police in June 2016, filed an appeal Friday before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in hopes of reversing a jury’s late April decision that held Columbus police officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare not liable for Green’s death.

The jury found Rosen and Bare not liable on all seven civil counts, including assault and battery, and excessive force, court records state.

Green, 23, was shot and killed during a confrontation with plainclothes officers Rosen and Bare who were working undercover in the South Linden neighborhood, according to court records.

Shortly after Green’s death, Hood filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2017 in which she alleged that the officers, both of whom are white, used excessive force and failed to identify themselves to her son as law enforcement. Police said Green, a Black man, opened fire at them and ignored commands to drop his gun.

Ron O’Brien, the former Franklin County prosecutor, said in 2017 that a detective’s investigation revealed that Green fired six shots, Bare fired seven and Rosen fired 15.

A federal judge dismissed Hood’s wrongful death suit in 2017 and granted Rosen and Bare qualified immunity. In February 2018, the Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations determined that both officers acted within division policy during the shooting — resulting in no criminal charges filed against the officers.

But, a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the federal judge’s ruling that dismissed the wrongful death suit in September 2020 after reviewing the last shots that Rosen and Bare fired at Green.

In November 2021, a mistrial was declared in the civil case after federal jurors reached a deadlock — and the case was retried for a second time this year.

If the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals accepts Hood’s request for an appeal, the appellate court will consider whether the district court appropriately applied the law in finding Rosen and Bare not liable for Green’s death.