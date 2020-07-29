Motorcyclist killed in Ohio crash with semitractor-trailer, road closed

One person has died in a crash between a motorcycle and a semitractor-trailer on State Route 93 near the Jackson-Vinton county line in Ohio. July 29, 2020.

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash between a motorcycle and a semitractor-trailer on State Route 93 in Ohio.

According to the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, the crash happened around 3 p.m. near Jolly Road just north of Wellston near the Jackson County and Vinton County line. Officials say the driver of the motorcycle has died.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene along with the Wellston and Hamden fire departments, Jackson County EMS and Jackson County Coroner.

The road is expected to be closed for at least a couple hours, according to the Jackson County EMA. Traffic diversions have been set up in Wellston in Jackson County and in Hamden in Vinton County.

