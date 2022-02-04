Mulitple counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as conditions change and emergency levels are updated by county officials.

OHIO (WOWK) – Multiple Ohio counties in our region are under snow emergencies.

Officials say Jackson County, Meigs County, Vinton County, Athens County, Adams County, Ross County, Hocking County and Pike County are under a Level 3 snow emergency. Scioto County and Gallia County are under a Level 2 snow emergency. Lawrence County remains under a Level 1 snow emergency.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation:

A Level 1 Snow Emergency means the roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and the roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to use extra caution while driving.

For a Level 2 Snow Emergency, The roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be “very icy.” ODOT says under a Level 2, only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be on the roads and people are encouraged to contact their employers to see if they should report to work. Drivers should use extreme caution.

Under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. ODOT says no one should drive during these condition unless absolutely necessary or in the case of a personal emergency. Individuals should call their employers to see if they should report to work. ODOT also says that under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, “those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

Officials are urging residents not to travel and to use caution if they must be out on the roads.

To view weather-related road closures in Ohio, visit www.ohgo.com.