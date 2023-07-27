Video features coverage on the rising costs of period products.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio students in grades six through 12 will soon have access to free period products at school.

$5 million is going toward providing the products as a result of the recently passed state budget, Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Of the $5 million, $2 million will go toward installing product dispensers and $3 million will go toward purchasing the products.

It was a bipartisan effort to get the funding in the budget, and lawmakers say it will both normalize and standardize how period products are available in both private and public schools.

This appropriation was recently signed into law as part of the state operating budget, House Bill 33. It requires all public and private schools that enroll students in grades six through 12 to provide free period products.

It also permits schools to offer the free products to students below sixth grade if they choose to do so.

The funding will be available in the 2024 fiscal year. The full announcement can be watched here.