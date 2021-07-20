No wrongdoing found in skywriting by Columbus police chopper

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A Columbus police helicopter crew that spelled out the department’s initials during an early morning patrol over a residential neighborhood committed no misconduct.

That’s the finding of an internal review. But officials say the department’s flight rules will be updated to “remind” all helicopter crews not to loiter over residential areas without a clear law-enforcement purpose.

The Columbus Dispatch reported on the findings Tuesday. The newspaper obtained the report through a public records request.

The two-person crew said the maneuver wasn’t planned but carried out after they noticed on a flight-tracking display they had unintentionally spelled out what resembled a “C” while on patrol April 17.