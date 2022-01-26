Objections filed in Ohio’s redistricting proposal for House, Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The second attempt to draw districts for the Ohio House and Senate is facing a legal challenge.

A lawsuit was filed late Monday, just before the deadline, asking for the Ohio Supreme Court to throw out maps approved Saturday by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The challengers of the new proposed map say that the breakdown of the Senate maps doesn’t create a proportional breakdown of seats between Republicans and Democrats.

“Proportionality means an 18/15 Republican/Democratic seat breakdown in the Senate and a 54/45 Republican/Democratic seat breakdown in the House,” the objection ready. “In contrast, the Remedial Plan’s Senate map creates 20 Republican-leaning seats and just 13 Democratic-leaning seats.”

The objection also states that the proposed maps House breakdown gives all 57 Republican-leaning house seats a vote share exceeding 52 percent, whereas only 29 of the 42 Democratic-leaning house seats exceed that 52 percent threshold.

To read the full objection, click here.

The party-line approval failed to meet the bipartisan consensus needed to enact the maps for 10 years; as approved, the maps will be in effect for four years.

Approved map for Ohio House of Representative districts base on a Republican proposal.

Approved map for Ohio Senate districts based on a Republican proposal.

Democratic proposal for Ohio’s House of Representatives seats.

Democratic proposal for Ohio’s Senate seats.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted along party lines Saturday to adopt a Republican proposal to redraw the state’s Senate and House of Representatives districts.

“Didn’t hit the exact numbers, but came pretty close, and also, I believe, conformed to the constitution in all the other provisions, so I can’t say it’s impossible,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who also sits on the committee. “Maybe there’s a map out there, but we didn’t see one.”