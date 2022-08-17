(WJW) – So far this year, Bigfoot sightings have been reported in 20 states and Ohio ranked in the top five for most sightings reported.

The information comes from BetOhio.com, a company that specializes in sports betting in the Buckeye State.

And, according to the company, the odds of seeing Bigfoot in Ohio are pretty good. At least when compared to the other 49 states.

BetOhio.com found you have a 5.7% chance of seeing Bigfoot in Ohio. The company developed the odds by using sightings reported by The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization and compared those numbers to those reported across the entire country.

Their team found Ohio ranked 4 on the list with 318 sightings reported in the state so far this year.

The most Bigfoot sightings took place in Washington with 707 spottings reported, meaning those in Washington have a 12.7% chance of seeing the ape-like creature.

