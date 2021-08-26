Officers treated after contact with substance believed to be fentanyl

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two officers were treated by emergency responders after coming into contact with what is believed to be fentanyl.

According to a press released from the Middleport Police Department, the incident took place late Wednesday at the Village Manor apartments after a report of an overdose.

Two officers responded and found a man, believed to be Travis McCallister, not responding.

While on scene, the two officers came into contact with what is believed to be fentanyl.

Both officers had to be seen by the Meigs County EMS, one of which received a dose of Narcan, along with McCallister.

McCallister and his mother were both charged as a result of the investigation.