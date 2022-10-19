UPDATE (10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19): An official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on the investigation into a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio.

NTSB Air Safety Manager Aaron McCarter said that a preliminary report of the crash will be available in about 10 days, and then a full factual report will be provided within nine to 12 months.

McCarter said that no issues were reported during the plane’s flight from Columbus and that the plane was actually cleared for landing in Parkersburg. He said that the plane crashed 40 seconds after being cleared to land at Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport.

He said that anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the crash should email witness@NTSB.gov.

MARIETTA, OH (WOWK)—Authorities will provide an update Wednesday morning about a plane that crashed Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The press conference will be live-streamed on this page.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two men were killed when a 1974 BEECH E-90 owned by Avintel Management LLC crashed in Marietta on its way from Columbus, Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash.

The OSHP says the crash happened Tuesday morning at 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta.

There were no reports of anyone injured on the ground, but authorities say multiple vehicles and buildings at the dealership were damaged.