OH health officials to distribute at home COVID-19 testing kits

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health Officials in Ohio say they plan to distribute over 400 free at-home COVID-19 test kits to area residents in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Right now, hundreds of thousands of BinaxNOW home test kits have been sent to the most vulnerable areas in the state.

Officials will start handing out kits Thursday, October 14, from the Mex-Itali Restaurant at 850 St. Rt. 239 West Portsmouth, Ohio from 9:00am – 3:00pm.

Due to a high demand for the at-home testing kits, there will be a per household limit of five kits.