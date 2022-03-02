COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent a letter Wednesday asking Ohio’s public employee pension boards to pull all Russian-based investments from their portfolios in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

This direction from Yost is another in a long list of local, national, and international sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered attacks on Ukraine a week ago.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered last week that all Russian-owned vodka cannot be bought or sold in Ohio.

Yost’s letter is addressed to directors of multiple Ohio retirement funds and systems to divest millions of dollars from Russian investments.

“Russia shows no signs of backing down, and the severe pressure of its economic isolation in a globalized economy will degrade the value of virtually any Russia-based asset.” wrote Yost.