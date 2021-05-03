Ohio AG warns about issues with over-the-counter hearing aids

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — A warning was issued to consumers about some misleading information by over-the-counter hearing aid companies. The warning says that the companies false claims about performance and have the government’s approval.

“There are a lot of options for Ohioans that need hearing assistance, but quite honestly some of these products are not much better than putting your hand up behind your ear,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Be careful and do your research so you don’t add a money loss to a hearing loss.”

It’s estimated that nearly 1.1 million Ohioans and nearly 1 in 8 Americans suffer from hearing loss.

Congress legalized the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids in 2017.

At this time, there are no products that have the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

These over-the-counter products are not yet required to inform consumers that their products are not intended for adults or children with severe hearing loss.

Yost has issued the following guidance when purchasing hearing aids and similar products:

Be evaluated by a medical professional, such as an ear, nose and throat specialist, ear specialist, or licensed physician. These professionals can assist you in the proper products that will help.

Hearing aids should be fitted by an expert, such as a doctor or audiologist.

Check the Better Business Bureau’s website to see the ratings of a hearing aid retailer before purchasing the product.

Remember, the FDA has not approved any over-the-counter hearing aids.