COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Depending on where or when you are reading this, it might be time for a beer.

If you pick the right one, you will be supporting a Columbus artist, Paul Giovis. Giovis was one of 7,000 artists worldwide to enter a contest to have his art featured on Pabst Blue Ribbon beer cans and win a $10,000 prize.

Giovis was one of ten winning artists picked and got a billboard in the city championing his achievement. “I’ve had strangers reach out from all over the country to say I have your can,” said Giovis.

He graduated from Columbus School of art in graphic design after drawing fake tattoos for his friends in middle school. Now as a professional artist, Giovis’ murals fill restaurant walls in German Village, local cantinas, even the Facebook building. “Any time you give an artist freedom that’s when you get their best work that goes with murals that goes for tattoos.”

