COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his office confirmed Wednesday morning.

Press Secretary Steve Irwin said Yost tested positive the week of July 4 but did not specify which day. However, he added that the attorney general is following quarantine protocols and is still working from home.

“He had minor symptoms but is feeling good,” Irwin said.

Yost disclosed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a recorded video message at the National Association of Attorneys General’s 2022 Robocall Summit, which started Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, MLive reported. Yost was supposed to co-host the event with the Michigan attorney general before testing positive for COVID-19.

This is Yost’s second bout with COVID-19. He previously tested positive for the virus in January 2021, and a spokesperson said the attorney general contracted it during the holidays.