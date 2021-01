(WOWK) - A few people in the WOWK viewing area now look to see snow fly, but very few will likely see the snow stick in the TV signal region. Southern-most West Virginia and far southeast Kentucky will likely see some snow, but not a large amount.

A storm system is set to develop to the west and travel just south of the 13 News area late Thursday into Friday morning. Snow may fall as far north as I-64 according to the latest weather models (as of Wednesday evening) but the sticking snow appears to fall farther south where there will be more moisture in the clouds for a longer period of time.