(WKBN)- According to multiple published reports including Yahoo Sports, former heavyweight boxer Earnie Shavers passed away Thursday at age 78.

Shavers was born in Alabama but grew up in Braceville Township, near Warren, Ohio, and graduated from Newton Falls High School.

His boxing career stretched from 1969 to 1995 and was regarded as the hardest puncher of all time.

He fought for the heavyweight title twice, once against Muhammad Ali and later against Larry Holmes.

His cause of death is unknown.