PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of sexual crimes against children was indicted in Scioto County.

Court records say that Kimberly Polachek was indicted for three counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, and her husband, Dusty Polachek, was indicted for kidnapping, three counts of endangering children, and corrupting another with drugs.

In July, Kimberly Polachek was arrested and accused of raping three juvenile victims. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said that one of the victim’s parents thought their child was staying the night at a friend’s house at the time of one of the alleged incidents.

Days later, Polachek’s husband, Dusty, was arrested after deputies said that one of the victims implicated him in his wife’s crimes.