Ohio Democrats push for action on sexual assault lawsuit bills

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Ohio’s House Democrats are calling for action on legislation that would remove time limits restricting when sexual assault victims can file lawsuits against their perpetrator.

The lawmakers are also urging that hearings be held on a bill that would lift caps on pain-and-suffering awards in lawsuits brought by child rape victims.

One of the bills discussed at a Thursday news conference involves lawsuits brought by long-ago survivors of sexual abuse, a measure that could assist both victims of priest abuse and, specifically, abuse perpetrated on hundreds of student-athletes by a former Ohio State team doctor.

The other involves recent court rulings dramatically reducing jury awards to child survivors of rape.