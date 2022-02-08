Ohio father guilty in deaths of 2 babies left in abandoned cars

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

TOLEDO, OH (AP) – The father of two infants whose remains were left in separate abandoned cars has been convicted of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter.

A judge also found 36-year-old Jacob Cisneros guilty of tampering with evidence and obstruction. Cisneros entered a type of plea Tuesday in which he maintained his innocence but acknowledged there’s evidence that might lead to a conviction. He and his wife were investigated 2019.

Cold-case detectives had submitted DNA samples to a private forensic genealogy company from a deceased baby boy. Jenna Cisneros pleaded no contest in August 2020 and is now serving a 25-year state prion sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS