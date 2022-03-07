(WJW) – The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06.

That’s a big jump from a week ago when gas was $3.61, according to AAA.

A year ago, gas prices were $2.76.

The price of oil has surged amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

According to CNBC, the underlying cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of the cost of gas at the pump.

U.S. oil priced at $125 a barrel Monday.

The price of gas in Ohio is averaging $3.83.

That’s jumped 50 cents in a week.

The highest recorded national average price of gas on record is $4.11, set in July 2008.