Ohio governor announces new health director; third since start of the pandemic

Ohio

FILE-This Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine looking on during a press conference at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP, file)

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Starting next Monday, Ohio will have a new person to lead the state department of health.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will become the director.

He replaces Stephanie McCloud, who held the job for nine months. She took the spot of Dr. Amy Acton after she stepped down.

McCloud is returning to her former post as administrator of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

