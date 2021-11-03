Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, first lady exposed to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced Wednesday that the governor and First Lady Fran DeWine have been exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office says neither of them has any symptoms.

Both the governor and the first lady have been fully vaccinated and received their boosters, according to a press release.

They have both tested negative for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office.

“What his exposure demonstrates is that anybody can be exposed,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff shared at a press conference.

“A natural illustration of the importance of getting vaccinated,” he said.

The governor and first lady will not participate in any in-person events through Sunday.