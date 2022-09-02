ERIE COUNTY, OH (WJW) – An Ohio groom spent his wedding night in the Erie County, Ohio jail instead of with his new bride.

Erie County Sheriff reports state the 30-year-old groom was arrested by deputies after being accused of assaulting one of the wedding guests. The incident happened at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center around 10:15 p.m. August 27.

A sergeant with the Huron Police Department was working security at the resort and contacted sheriff officials asking for assistance after a fight broke out at the convention center during a wedding reception.

The report states the sergeant noted “there was one male being aggressive, and they told the subject to calm down or he could be arrested.”

A short time later, however, a man told deputies he was attending the wedding and some of the groom’s family members and groomsmen suspected he “made some comments” about the bride, the report states.

The man advised he was approached by the group and all of them started to assault him. The man said he was “punched hard.”

The deputy reviewed Kalahari Security video footage of the incident.

According to the report, in the video footage, there was a male who approached the victim. The subject grabbed the victim by the neck area and pushes him against the bar that was nearby.

“Other subjects began to push on each other,” the report stated. The group then pushed the victim out of camera range.

A short time later the group comes back into camera range and according to the report the groom raises his clenched fist and appears to strike the victim in the face.

“Eventually, subjects nearby were able to disperse the group,” the report noted.

The deputy added that based on the security footage the groom was arrested for several charges including assault.

The groom was taken to the Erie County jail and later released on bond. He is due in Huron Municipal Court next week.