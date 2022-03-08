(WJW) – Data shows Ohio is one of the top 10 states in the nation for UFO sightings.

The information comes from research by Outforia, a group that bills itself as the ultimate resource for everything outdoors.

The research is based on reports filed with the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Ohio ranks eighth overall for UFO sightings, the eighth highest in the U.S.

There have been more than 4,100 sightings reported across Ohio from the 1950s until 2022, according to Outforia’s research.

The most recent were reported in February.

Anyone who feels they saw a UFO can go to the NUFORC website and give the time and location and report about what they saw.

Two reports were submitted on January 21 about an hour apart in Mayfield Heights and New Philadelphia.

In New Philadelphia, a person said they saw two bright objects in the sky while walking their dog.

The person noted the objects changed color and lingered for more than three minutes.

About an hour later, a person in Mayfield Heights said they saw two triangular-shaped objects moving quickly and quietly.

“I wish I could have caught (it) on camera because it sounds unbelievable when I saw it out loud,” the person wrote.

Across the nation, the most common report is a bright light in the sky, with the most common shapes being circles and triangles, according to Outforia.

Courtesy: Outforia

California has the most reports of any state in America with 15,000.

Florida follows in second with around 7,500.

Courtesy: Outforia

The states with the fewest sightings are North Dakota and South Dakota, with just a few hundred ever reported.