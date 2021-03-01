Ohio issued over 169k concealed-carry licenses in 2020

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK)—Ohio’s Attorney General issued Ohio’s Law on Concealed Handguns annual report on Monday, and it showed that 169,232 concealed-carry licenses were issued in the state in 2020.

County sheriffs issued 98,892 new licenses and 72,340 renewals, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Permit holders must renew their licenses every five years.

Each year, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is required by law to compile this report. County sheriffs are responsible for issuing concealed-carry licenses and renewing them under Ohio law. They are also responsible for suspending and revoking licenses.

Concealed handgun license statistics are collected quarterly by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission from each sheriff. The practice of issuing concealed-carry licenses began in 2004.