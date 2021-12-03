Ohio jail guard pleads guilty to reduced charge in inmate scuffle

CLEVELAND (AP) – A former county jail officer in Cleveland accused of punching a handcuffed inmate has pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge.

Reion Cook pleaded guilty on Thursday to persistent disorderly conduct. He initially was charged with assault in the scuffle captured on video last February at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Prosecutors also dropped charges of dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights.

Cook’s attorney says that he didn’t punch the man but hit him with his elbow and shoulder. He also criticized how authorities have handled the case.

The county fired Cook in November but the union is appealing.