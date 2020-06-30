Ohio launches website combining state and local budgets and checkbooks

The website features real-time reporting of state expenditures along with local government spending data

COLUMBUS, OH (WKBN) – The state of Ohio launched a new website Tuesday that combines information about the state’s budget and how much is being spent.

OhioCheckbook.gov creates a one-stop, interactive look at state and local governments’ budgets and checkbooks.

The information used to be housed on two separate websites.

Combining the two on one website is saving the state about $900,000 per year, according to Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

“By working together, we’ve delivered a better, more transparent service for Ohioans and the media, while also doing it at a lower cost. Using technology and collaboration to improve customer service has been a goal of InnovateOhio and this is another positive example of how you can achieve that success,” Husted said.

Local government participation on the website is voluntary and spending detail is updated as often as participating entities provide the information to the state.

