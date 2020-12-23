Ohio lawmakers fail to deal with tainted energy bill

CLEVELAND (AP) – Ohio lawmakers ended their 2020 legislative session late Tuesday without repealing or replacing a scandal-tainted bill to provide a $1 billion bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants.

Customers across Ohio were to begin paying a monthly fee starting in January to subsidize the plants once owned by a FirstEnergy subsidiary and large-scale solar projects that aren’t operating yet.

A judge in Columbus gave the Legislature a temporary reprieve Monday by issuing a preliminary injunction to stop fees from being collected.

A new company acquired the nuclear plants and other FirstEnergy assets in February in a bankruptcy court deal.