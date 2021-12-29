Ohio man arrested for meth, sawed-off shotgun

ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, a man is facing two felony charges after a traffic stop on State Route 682.

On Wednesday, Athens deputies with the Athens Major Crimes Unit stopped 26-year-old Joshua Willie, of Trimble. Sheriff Smith said that “criminal indicators were observed during the stop, and it was found that Willie was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun within the vehicle.”

Image Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff

While searching the vehicle, deputies found the weapon as well as suspected methamphetamine and meth paraphernalia.

Mr. Willie was booked at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for having weapons under disability (a third-degree felony) and possession of drugs (a fourth-degree felony).