MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two trees, and overturned into a creek.

OSHP says the driver sustained severe injuries and was flown by helicopter to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

The crash is still under investigation.