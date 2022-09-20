HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man from Logan, Ohio pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography of a three-year-old child and possessing thousands of images of child sex abuse.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that 37-year-old Robert Gemienhardt and his significant other 41-year-old Carrie Daniels were charged with child exploitation offenses in April of 2022. They say that Daniels will plead guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography on Oct. 5.

The release says that Gemienhardt pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a minor, which is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison, and possessing child pornography. He also pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography of a prepubescent minor, which could come with a 10-to-20-year sentence.

The DOJ says that more than 1,000 images and 350 videos depicting child sex abuse were found on Gemienhardt’s media devices. Some of the victims in the images and videos were as young as toddler age.