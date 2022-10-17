CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Columbus, Ohio pleaded guilty to a drug crime in West Virginia.

According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Ivan Burton sold 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg, West Virginia in August of 2022 and admitted to conspiring with others to deal drugs in the Parkersburg area between April 2022 and September 2022.

Burton is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.