ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from The Plains was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to 19 criminal charges.

Mark Barnhart, 33, received nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Police say Barnhart’s crimes include a third-degree felony count of escape, a fifth-degree felony theft, a fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, eight counts of fourth-degree felony grand theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property, two counts of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and two counts of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

Over the span of almost two years, Barnhart stole several vehicles, was found in possession of heroin and stolen property, committed a parole violation and ran from law enforcement officers after being transported to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Barnhart was ordered to pay over $2,000 in restitution to victims of his crimes.

For the 19 counts of felony charges, Barnhart was sentenced to eight years in prison. An additional year was added to his sentencing for violating the conditions of his parole.