HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An Egyptian national living in Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 10 years in prison for traveling to Huntington to meet up with two underage children and their mother to “engage in sexual activity” with the minors.

According to a press release, Makel Elboghdady, 37, was convicted after a jury trial in May 2021 where evidence revealed he went to Huntington from Columbus to meet the mother of an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl to engage in, “illicit sexual activity,” with the minors.

It says when he met the person he believed to be the mother of the two girls, he was placed under arrest.

Elboghdady was sentenced to prison for 10 years today, Mar. 21, 2022, and is also being ordered to serve 20 years on supervised release after his prison sentence.