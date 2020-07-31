Ohio moves to stop liquor sales in bars after 10 p.m.

The commission met Friday morning, approving the request for an executive order, with a vote of 3-0

(WKBN) – The Liquor Control Commission approved a request to ask Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for an emergency executive order to end alcohol sales after 10 p.m. to help control the spread of COVID-19.

The commission approved the request in a meeting Friday, July 31, with a vote of 3-0.

DeWine previously said if passed, the order would go into effect tonight. He also said as part of the mandate, bars and restaurants could stay open but could not sell alcohol after 10 p.m. Patrons would have to consume the drinks by 11 p.m.

DeWine has said establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carry-out capacity can continue to do so, and carry-out will be expanded to three drinks.

Before the vote, bar owners had said it could kill their business, most of which is after 10 p.m.

