Ohio newborn delivered after mother’s shooting death dies

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – Police say the Ohio newborn delivered after the shooting death of her pregnant mother last week has died.

Cincinnati police said 31-year-old Michelle McDonald died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 16.

Police said medical center staff were able to deliver the baby, but the child – Aaliyah Marie McCoy – died on Saturday. Police say a 31-year-old man is facing charges in McDonald’s death.

The investigation by the department’s homicide unit continues.

