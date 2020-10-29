Ohio political operatives to plead guilty in bribery probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Court documents are indicating that two Ohio political operatives have reached plea deals in a $60 million bribery case that investigators allege helped prop up two aging nuclear power plants.

Jeffrey Longstreth is a longtime political adviser to ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Juan Cespedes is a lobbyist who’s been described by investigators as a “key middleman.” A federal court docket shows that “plea agreement” documents were filed for both Longstreth and Cespedes on Thursday.

Cespedes’ attorney said he couldn’t immediately comment, and a message was left with Longstreth’s lawyer.

Householder has also been charged and has pleaded not guilty, saying he’s innocent.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.