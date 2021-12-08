Ohio redistricting fight: Was favoring one party allowed?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The shape of Ohio’s state government for the next decade was in the balance, as the Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments on new legislative maps Wednesday.

Voter-rights and Democratic groups said the maps are unconstitutional gerrymandered. Republicans’ lawyer said avoiding partisan favoritism was not required.

Justices can either affirm the maps or send them back to be redrawn. Voters gave the 4-3 Republican court exclusive jurisdiction to settle map disputes.

Moderate Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is viewed as a potentially pivotal swing vote. A quick decision is expected, as the 2022 candidate filing deadline is Feb. 2.