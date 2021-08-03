Ohio reports 1,769 new COVID-19 cases, more than double 21-day average

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has reported the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, a total of 1,132,798 (+1,769) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,129 (+124) hospitalizations and 8,488 (+13) ICU admissions.

ODH reported 38 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,530. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The number of new cases for Tuesday is more than double the 21-day average.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

On Friday, the CDC recommended masks be worn indoors in public areas in several central Ohio counties despite a person’s vaccination status due to substantial spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through Ohio, data shows younger people are making up a larger share of cases because their age groups are the state’s least vaccinated.