Ohio reports 4,600 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, August 25, a total of 1,192,478(+4,600) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 64,853(+225) hospitalizations and 8,736 (+19) ICU admissions. A total of 6,013,668 Ohioans — 51.45% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,926 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 40 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,729. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The amount of cases Tuesday is the most since Feb. 4, when 4,120 cases were reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker Map lists all but one county in the Buckeye State, Ashtabula County, as high risk. This means the counties have had 100 new cases or more per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and/or a percentage of 10% or higher in positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests during the past seven days. Ashtabula County is considered slightly lower with substantial risk, with a rate of 70.96 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.