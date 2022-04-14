COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 4,808 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, an increase of nearly 1,000 over the 3,828 new cases reported last week.

Ohio averaged about 687 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days, but despite the increase this week, numbers are still in line with a trend since early March where cases per day have been well under 1,000.

New infections haven’t been this low since July 2021.

This is the fifth release of weekly cases since ODH switched from daily reporting. The change coincided with new infections continuing at a low level after the omicron variant wave.

Hospitalization, death and vaccine reporting are also weekly now. The 317 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 45 per day) are 60 more than last week.

100 more Ohioans died of COVID-19 in the past week, a decline from 124 deaths last week and 249 deaths two weeks ago. 100 deaths are the fewest reported in a week since Ohio reported 75 one week in mid-August.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,681,437 +4,808 Hospitalizations 114,443 +317 Deaths 38,266 +100 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.

7,161 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data. Another 8,804 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around 6 in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.